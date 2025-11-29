Arista Networks Aktie
WKN DE: A11099 / ISIN: US0404131064
29.11.2025 10:14:00
Arista Networks Stock Has Soared, but Is the AI Networking Thesis Still Valid?
Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) develops and markets networking solutions, including ultra-fast Ethernet switches and routers. However, its biggest selling point, at least in my opinion, is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), which comes bundled with its networking equipment.In a nutshell, Arista's switches use a single unified code base that is modular, programmable, and can be integrated into cloud-based platforms. This is what makes its products so attractive to AI data center builders and hyperscalers: Every facet of the network, from network speed to traffic management to telemetry and automation, can be controlled from a safe, secure, and extremely stable environment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
