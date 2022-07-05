|
05.07.2022 22:00:00
Arista Networks to Announce Q2 2022 Financial Results on Monday, August 1st, 2022
Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2022 after U.S. markets close on Monday, August 1st, 2022. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on August 1st, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.
Upcoming Investor Event Participation
Arista also announces it will participate in the following events in August and September with the financial community:
KeyBanc Vail Technology Leadership Forum
Ita Brennan, CFO
Monday, August 8, 2022
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com
Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference
Ita Brennan, CFO
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com
Evercore 2nd Annual TMT Conference
John McCool, Chief Platform Officer
Thursday, September 8, 2022
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com
Goldman Sachs TMT Conference
Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Time: 1:45pm ET / 10:45am PT
A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system. For more information, visit www.arista.com.
