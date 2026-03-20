Arista Networks Aktie
WKN DE: A40V33 / ISIN: US0404132054
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20.03.2026 11:55:00
Arista Networks vs. Broadcom: Which AI Infrastructure Stock Is the Better Buy for 2026?
One of the most explosive areas of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out is in data center networking. As AI chip clusters grow in size and complexity, networking becomes even more important to ensure they run optimally.Two of the top AI networking stocks to own are Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET). Let's see which is the better AI stock to buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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