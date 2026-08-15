Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
15.08.2026 11:37:01
Arista Networks vs. Intel: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the artificial intelligence infrastructure boom matures, investors are weighing the rapid growth of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) against the turnaround efforts at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to see which is the better buy today.Arista provides high-speed networking equipment essential for modern data centers, while Intel remains a giant in semiconductor manufacturing and design. While Arista benefits from the shifting cloud landscape, Intel is currently restructuring its business to focus on its foundry services. They represent two very different paths within the technology sector for those looking to capitalize on hardware demand.Arista sells data-driven networking platforms for cloud environments and artificial intelligence clusters. The company focuses on its Extensible Operating System, which provides a unified software stack for its high-performance hardware. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as two major buyers accounted for roughly 16% and 26% of revenue in 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.
|
14.08.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 notiert zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 am Freitagnachmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 am Freitagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.26
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 klettert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.26
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 mittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)