Arista Networks vs. International Business Machines: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Choosing between a high-growth networking specialist and a legacy technology giant depends on your specific financial objectives. Should you buy Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) or International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) for your portfolio?

Arista Networks focuses on high-speed hardware for the world's largest data centers, while International Business Machines has transformed into a hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) leader. Comparing these two reveals a classic trade-off between aggressive expansion in AI infrastructure and the steady, cash-generative stability of established enterprise software.

Arista Networks designs client-to-cloud networking products used in massive data centers. The company serves a diverse group, including specialty cloud providers and financial institutions, but its growth is heavily tied to cloud titans. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as two specific end customers accounted for roughly 16% and 26% of total revenue in 2025.

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