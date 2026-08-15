IBM Aktie
WKN: 851399 / ISIN: US4592001014
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15.08.2026 05:25:02
Arista Networks vs. International Business Machines: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Is it better to invest in the hardware backbone of the cloud or a diversified software giant? Today we compare high-growth Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) against the venerable International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).Arista Networks provides the essential switching hardware that keeps modern data centers running at lightning speeds. International Business Machines, meanwhile, helps global enterprises navigate the complexities of AI and hybrid cloud environments through software and consulting. While both play vital roles in the tech stocks landscape, they offer vastly different profiles.Arista Networks designs and sells data-driven networking equipment and software for large-scale data centers. Its primary customers include cloud titans and specialty providers who require extreme speed, though two specific customers represented nearly 16% and 26% of annual revenue recently. This customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business as the company reaches deeper into the tech stocks category.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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