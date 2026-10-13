International Business Corporation For Trading and Agencies Aktie
ISIN: EGS550K1C019
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13.10.2026 18:15:01
Arista Networks vs. International Business Machines: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) and International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) in 2026 requires balancing high-octane infrastructure demand with stable, diversified software and consulting services amid an evolving technology landscape.
Arista Networks specializes in high-speed switches for massive data centers, while International Business Machines focuses on hybrid cloud and AI platforms. Both benefit from the artificial intelligence boom, but they offer different financial profiles. One is a high-growth hardware leader, whereas the other is a legacy giant undergoing a steady transformation.
Arista Networks designs networking products for cloud titans and enterprise data centers. Its focus on "Scale Up" and "Scale Out" networking helps customers meet the high data demands of artificial intelligence clusters. Large purchases by a limited number of customers continue to account for a substantial share of revenue, and such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.
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Analysen zu IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)
|21.07.26
|IBM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.12.25
|IBM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.25
|IBM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.03.25
|IBM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.25
|IBM Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.26
|IBM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.12.25
|IBM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.25
|IBM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.03.25
|IBM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.25
|IBM Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.12.25
|IBM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.25
|IBM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.03.25
|IBM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.25
|IBM Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.10.24
|IBM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Arista Networks Inc Registered Shs
|182,20
|-3,51%
|IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)
|206,00
|1,23%
|International Public Partnerships Ltd
|1,36
|0,29%
|International Business Corporation For Trading and Agencies
|11,15
|1,18%
|International Business Machines Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.1 Shs
|24 380,00
|0,08%
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