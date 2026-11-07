Okta Aktie

Okta ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DNKR / ISIN: US6792951054

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07.11.2026 17:37:02

Arista Networks vs. Okta: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

As enterprise technology shifts toward artificial intelligence, choosing between networking hardware and security software is a pivotal decision for investors. Comparing Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) and Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) reveals two distinct ways to play the digital transformation.

Arista Networks provides the physical backbone for massive data centers, while Okta secures the digital identities of the people and machines accessing those networks. Both companies benefit from the growing complexity of modern IT environments. This comparison examines their financial health and market positions to determine which stock offers the more compelling outlook over the next few years.

Arista Networks designs high-performance networking systems for massive cloud providers and artificial intelligence environments. The company is a prominent player among tech stocks that serve a global customer base across segments like cloud titans, specialty providers, and large enterprises. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as large purchases by a limited number of clients drive a substantial portion of revenue. Its core offerings, including the EOS operating system and Network Data Lake, allow clients to manage complex traffic flows with high efficiency.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Arista Networks Inc Registered Shs 151,82 6,57% Arista Networks Inc Registered Shs
Okta Inc 151,68 -0,58% Okta Inc

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