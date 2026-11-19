Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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19.11.2026 19:13:02
Arista Networks vs. Palantir Technologies: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
As the race for artificial intelligence dominance accelerates, investors are comparing the infrastructure backbone and the software brains. Should you bet on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) or Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) for 2027?
Arista Networks specializes in high-speed networking equipment for data centers, while Palantir Technologies provides advanced data analytics and decision-making platforms. Both companies are primary beneficiaries of the current spending boom in the artificial intelligence industry. Comparing them requires looking at how they balance hyper-growth against high valuation multiples in a rapidly shifting competitive landscape.
Arista Networks designs and sells data-driven networking systems for large AI, cloud, and routing environments. The company serves internet giants and specialty cloud providers. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as two significant end customers represented nearly 16% and 26% of total revenue in 2025. This focus allows Arista Networks to remain a top choice for investors seeking high-growth tech stocks.
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|Arista Networks Inc Registered Shs
|168,18
|-2,84%
|Palantir
|135,42
|-3,45%
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