SentinelOn a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CTJC / ISIN: US81730H1095
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25.11.2026 03:23:50
Arista Networks vs. SentinelOne: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Should you prioritize the hardware infrastructure that powers the cloud or the software that protects it? Choosing between Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S) requires balancing established profitability with high-growth potential.
Arista designs the high-speed networking equipment essential for modern data centers, while SentinelOne provides an autonomous security platform. Both companies are central to the expansion of artificial intelligence, making them notable contenders for investors who want exposure to the future of computing.
Arista Networks designs and sells cloud networking hardware and software for massive data centers, campus, and routing environments. With over 10,000 global customers, it serves cloud titans and specialized providers, including a strategic reliance on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) for merchant silicon. Customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business, as sales to two specific end customers represented nearly 16% and 26% of total revenue in 2025.
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Nachrichten zu SentinelOne Inc Registered Shs -A-
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18.11.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SentinelOne A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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12.08.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SentinelOne A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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27.05.26
|Ausblick: SentinelOne A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu SentinelOne Inc Registered Shs -A-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SentinelOne Inc Registered Shs -A-
|21,92
|-1,97%
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