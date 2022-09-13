Aristocrat Gaming™ Named an Official Partner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium

Licensed Patriots Slot Machines will debut on Casino Floors in 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. and FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming™ and the New England Patriots today announced a multi-year partnership making Aristocrat an Official Partner of the Patriots and Gillette Stadium. As an Official Partner, Aristocrat will have prominent signage throughout the stadium year-round, including in-stadium, on the concourse and in-game branding. Additional features will include in-game promotion and game-day activations.

The news of this partnership follows Aristocrat Gaming's recent announcement of their exclusive multi-year slot machine licensing agreement to build land-based NFL-themed slot machines. The NFL license offers a unique opportunity for fans to select their favorite teams, such as the Patriots, when using land-based gaming machines.

"We are ecstatic to partner with the New England Patriots, one of the most successful and legendary franchises in the NFL," said Hector Fernandez, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. "We look forward to bringing our NFL-themed slot games to casinos across Massachusetts, providing an opportunity for passionate Patriots fans to experience their favorite team in new and exciting ways."

"The Patriots and Gillette Stadium are excited to partner with Aristocrat Gaming and explore many new opportunities to engage with our fans," said Murray Kohl, Vice President of Corporate Sponsorships for Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "We are thrilled to work with their innovative team on multiple activation and branding opportunities at Gillette Stadium throughout the Patriots season, as well as have the Patriots branding featured on their slot machines nationwide."

