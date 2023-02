Aristoflex® Eco T - Clariant raises the bar for performance of biodegradable rheology modifiers

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Clariant AG"

Discover the first of a brand-new class of rheology modifiers, Aristoflex Eco T, which provides skincare formulators the opportunity to make luxurious, pleasant texture formulations without compromise on biodegradability. With in-cosmetics Global 2023 in Barcelona just around the corner, Clariant unveils this new rheology modifier based on a patented technology.