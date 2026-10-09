Aritzia Forecasts Q3 Revenue Growth, Raises FY27 Outlook As Q2 Results Jump

(RTTNews) - Aritzia Inc. (ATZAF, ATZ.TO), a Canadian fashion retailer, issued positive revenue outlook for the third quarter and lifted fiscal 2027 view after reporting a surge in its second-quarter results.

Looking ahead, for the third quarter, Aritzia expects net revenue to range from C$1.275 billion to C$1.325 billion, implying year-over-year growth of approximately 23 percent to 27 percent.

The company expects its adjusted gross profit margin to reach approximately 47.0 percent to 47.5 percent, compared to 46% last year.

For the full fiscal 2027, the company now expects net revenue to be C$4.78 billion to C$4.88 billion, implying a growth of approximately 29 percent to 32 percent compared with fiscal 2026.

The firm previously expected annual net revenue in the range of C$4.55 billion to C$4.75 billion, a growth of around 23% to 28% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is now projected at approximately 20.0 percent, higher than previous outlook of 19.5%, and above 17.8 percent in the previous year.

Further, the company plans to open 12 to 13 new boutiques and reposition four to five existing locations during fiscal 2027, with most of the new boutiques expected to open in the United States.

The company's share repurchase program, approved in May 2026, allows it to repurchase and cancel up to 4.31 million shares, representing approximately 5 percent of its public float. The program runs until May 12, 2027.

For the second quarter, the company reported net income of C$201.69 million, or C$1.70 per share, compared with C$66.30 million, or C$0.56 per share, in the prior-year period, representing an increase of 204.2 percent.

Aritzia recognized approximately C$97.4 million in tariff refunds received in the quarter under the U.S. International Emergency Economic Powers Act tariff-refund process.

Adjusted net income increased 122.1 percent to C$156.04 million or C$1.31 per share from C$70.24 million or C$0.59, in the comparable period.

Adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to C$246.17 million from C$123.28 million in the comparable quarter.

Net revenue increased 44.1 percent to C$1.17 billion from C$812.05 million in the prior-year quarter.

Further, Aritzia announced that Valérie Hermann will join its board of directors, effective October 8.

The shares closed at C$121.89, down C$1.39 or 1.13 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.