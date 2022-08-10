Arix Bioscience plc Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Dr Debra Barker appointed as Senior Independent Director, replacing Sir Michael Bunbury

Dr Benny Soffer and Andrew Smith appointed as Independent Non-Executive Directors

LONDON, 10 August 2022: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), is pleased to announce the appointments of Dr Debra Barker, Dr Benny Soffer, and Andrew Smith as Senior Independent Director and Non-Executive Directors respectively with immediate effect. In light of these appointments which bring the Board into compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, Sir Michael Bunbury is resigning from the Board with immediate effect. Debra Barker will Chair the Companys Remuneration Committee and Andrew Smith will Chair the Companys Audit Committee.

Debra Barker is a seasoned international life sciences executive with more than 25 years senior and board experience from start-up biotech to big pharma companies, having held a number of senior drug development, strategic and operational roles in Novartis, Roche, SmithKline Beecham and Knoll. Debra is currently Non-Executive Director of three publicly listed biotechnology companies: Destiny Pharma plc, BergenBio in Norway and most recently, CureVac AG in Germany. Debra has a Diploma in Pharmaceutical Medicine and received a MSc in Immunology from the King's College in London and a Medical Degree from the Queens College, Cambridge, UK.

Benny Soffer, MD is Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Consonance Capital Management, a healthcare-focused public equity investment management firm. He previously completed a residency in internal medicine at Yale and served in a variety of managerial roles at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Dr Soffer is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, receiving his MD at Emory University and his MBA at Yale University.

Andrew Smith is an internationally experienced chief financial officer with strong financial and operational experience in US, Swiss and UK-based biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Andrew is currently Chief Financial Officer of Santhera Pharmaceuticals, the Swiss-based speciality pharmaceutical company, having previously held a number of senior operational and financial roles in companies including Allecra Therapeutics, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Retroscreen Virology (Now HVIVO Ltd). He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and a Chartered Global Management Accountant. He studied business and accounting at Liverpool John Moores University and Durham University Business School.

Peregrine Moncreiffe, Chairman of the Board of Arix, said: We are delighted to welcome Debra, Benny and Andrew to the Board. Their range of skills and experience serve to further reinforce and focus our investment strategy, particularly following the creation of the Public Opportunities Portfolio earlier this year, and we look forward to benefitting from their international industry, financial and operational expertise. I would also like to thank Sir Michael Bunbury for the stewardship he has provided as Senior Independent Director over the last nine months and his significant contribution to improving corporate governance at Arix.

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com