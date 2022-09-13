Arixa Capital Originates More than $1 Billion in Loans in 12 months, Surpassing $3 Billion Since Inception

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital is pleased to announce that the Company has now funded more than $1 billion of loans to real estate investors and developers in the last twelve months and $3 billion since inception of its first lending fund in 2010.

Arixa Capital's $3 billion milestone highlights the growth and value of private real estate lending as an asset class.

"We have accelerated our origination growth this past year by successfully expanding into new markets such as Phoenix – deepening our penetration into the multifamily bridge and construction space and attracting many new talented borrowers to work with us," said Greg Hebner, Managing Director of Arixa Capital. "Our entire team is excited to reach this milestone and we know our success is only possible with the ongoing support of our clients and industry colleagues."

Arixa provides transitional business purpose loans on real estate projects ranging from single family homes and urban subdivisions to smaller apartment buildings and mixed use properties, primarily in the Western U.S.. The Company has funded more than 1,600 loans since inception, with most loans ranging in size from $1 million to $15 million.

"Our announcement underscores how lending to real estate investors and developers deserves to be recognized as a whole new asset class. With over $100 billion of such loans outstanding, and growing, Arixa aims to be both a leading provider of non-bank real estate loans, and a leading investment manager specializing in creating portfolios of high-quality, high-yield, short-term real estate loans to be used by high net worth and institutional investors as part of their overall portfolio," shares Jan Brzeski, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer.

"The future has never been brighter for our industry, and we want to continue to be a leader in our markets, serving the most experienced and successful real estate investors, builders and developers," added Hebner.

Arixa prioritizes educating investors of all kinds about real estate debt, publishing a series of resources including white papers and FAQs. Access these resources at www.arixacapital.com/investor-resources .

About the Company

Arixa Capital is one of the Western U.S. market's premier private real estate lenders and fund managers, providing small balance loan solutions to lower middle-market residential and commercial investors and developers. Since inception, Arixa has originated more than $3 billion in loans and generated attractive risk-adjusted returns for its partners and investors. Visit www.arixacapital.com for more information, or contact us at info@arixacapital.com or (310) 905-3050.

