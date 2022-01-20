Arizona Pest Control Becomes First Pest Control Company In The World To Launch NFT Collection

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona Pest Control is celebrating 75 years in business by launching an ALL-NEW digital collector's project, based on modern technology, called NFTs! Our goal is to tie real-world usage to these digital collectibles, and to provide a tangible service to their respective owners. Owners of these NFT collectibles will never worry about paying for pest, termite, or rodent control services again! This marks the FIRST pest control based NFT project the world has seen and we are thrilled to step into this new and exciting technology as part of the celebration of our 75th anniversary! The collection is composed of eleven separate tokens with four of those tokens being strictly collectibles and the other seven NFT's having real world utility. The Arizona Pest Control collection is available on the NFT marketplace known as OpenSea.

The four collectible NFT's include the $1 Million Dollar Roach, the $50,000 Roach, Arnold Roachenegger, and Pests Playing Poker. The Million Dollar Roach is a collectible commemorating The Million Dollar Cockroach Contest that was created by Arizona Pest Control in 2000. Arizona Pest Control attached barcodes to cockroaches and released them across the country, offering $1 Million for the correct barcoded cockroach if it was returned. The $50,000 Dollar Roach is a collectible commemorating the $50,000 Cockroach Contest that was created by Arizona Pest Control in 1998. Arizona Pest Control attached barcodes to a cockroach and released it, offering $50,000 if the correct barcoded cockroach was found. Arnold Roachenegger is a collectible commemorating "The World's Largest Cockroach Contest" that was created by Arizona Pest Control in 1996. Arizona Pest Control offered cash prizes for the person who turned in the largest cockroach. Pests Playing Poker is a collectible to commemorate the Arizona Pest Control thirty second poker commercial. The commercial features the Arizona Pest Control characters from the fifteen second commercials including Roachman, Ray the Rat, Susie the Spider, Terry the Termite, Steve the Scorpion, and Anthony the Ant.

The collection also includes seven verifiable tokens on the blockchain that provide real world utility. The collectibles are based on the animated characters in the Arizona Pest Control TV commercials. Anthony the Ant, Steve the Scorpion, and Susie the Spider all provide their owners with a complimentary general pest control service (every other month) for all holders that reside within the Arizona Pest Control service area. Terry the Termite is a verifiable token that provides complimentary termite control services for holders that reside within the Arizona Pest Control service area. Wendy the Wasp is a verifiable token that provides free bee control and wasp control for the holder of the verifiable token. Ray the Rat is verifiable for complimentary rodent control services (mice and rats) for any holder that resides within the Arizona Pest Control service area. Roachman is a verifiable token for complimentary pest control services, termite control, rodent control (mice and rats), and bee/wasp control services for any holder that resides within the Arizona Pest Control service area. Never pay for pest control, termite control, rodent control, bee control or wasp control services again! Caleb Tennenbaum, Marketing Director at Arizona Pest Control explained, "I wanted us to be the first pest control company to enter the NFT space, but I wanted to make sure the collection had real world utility. Once a user purchases one of our utility NFT's they get access to an unlockable item which allows them to claim their service from us. The blockchain is going to transform many industries over the next 3 years and the pest control industry is no exception. I encourage other PCO's to get involved and learn about the possibilities with the blockchain. The implications of the blockchain are greater or equal to that of the printing press."

The tokens can be purchased or sold by their respective owners at any time and Arizona Pest Control has pledged that ten percent of all royalty (secondary) sales on the four commemorative collectible tokens will be donated to local school districts in the greater Tucson region to further develop the local Tucson community.

The entire Arizona Pest Control 75th Anniversary NFT collection can be viewed on OpenSea by visiting: https://opensea.io/collection/arizonapestcontrol-75-years

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12901709

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arizona-pest-control-becomes-first-pest-control-company-in-the-world-to-launch-nft-collection-301464698.html

SOURCE Arizona Pest Control