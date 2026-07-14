Arjo Earnings Up In Q2; Maintains FY26 Sales Growth Outlook

(RTTNews) - Arjo AB (ARJO-B.ST, ARRJF), a Swedish medical technology company, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year due to high demand for its products and solutions.

For the second quarter, profit attributable to the parent company shareholders increased to SEK 125 million from SEK 92 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were SEK 0.46 versus SEK 0.34 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to SEK 482 million from SEK 475 million in the same period a year ago.

Operating profit or EBIT surged to SEK 211 million from SEK 174 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to SEK 2.76 billion from SEK 2.68 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects organic sales growth for 2026 to be within the Group's target interval of 3% - 5%.

On Monday, Arjo closed trading 1.99% higher at SEK 26.66 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.