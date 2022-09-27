ARK Investment Management LLC Launches the ARK Venture Fund to Make Venture Capital Accessible to All U.S. Individual Investors on the Titan App Available Now

Investing in innovative companies from early-stage venture capital through potentially mega cap, the ARK Venture Fund provides all investors, accredited and non-accredited, access to a private asset class that traditionally has been exclusive.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARK Investment Management LLC ("ARK" or "ARK Invest"), an investment adviser focused solely on investing in disruptive innovation, is pleased to announce the launch of the ARK Venture Fund, a regulated public fund investing in innovative private and public companies that all U.S. investors can access on the Titan app today.

"ARK Invest focuses solely on technologically enabled disruptive innovation, not only in our research and investment strategies, but also our products and services," stated Cathie Wood, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer of ARK Invest. "By launching the ARK Venture Fund, we seek to augment venture capital and private equity, offering all investors access to what we believe are the most innovative companies throughout their private and public market lifecycles. We are thrilled to offer this innovative product initially through Titan, a company that shares our mission in democratizing investing, allowing all investors to capitalize on exponential growth opportunities. Additionally, Titan's app enables investors to access the ARK Venture Fund through their Individual Retirement Accounts."

The ARK Venture Fund is an actively managed, evergreen, crossover fund that invests in private and public companies focused on technologically enabled innovation and, selectively, in other venture capital (VC) funds. Importantly, with a minimum investment of only $500, any individual U.S. investor can potentially invest in the Fund, available immediately through the Titan app, without encountering qualification or accreditation thresholds. The ARK Venture Fund charges a management fee of 2.75% but does not charge any carried interest or load fees. The total expense ratio of the Fund is estimated to be 4.22%,1 which is what we believe is typical for other funds offering access to private companies. In our view, the ARK Venture Fund management fee is a true differentiator. We believe that our 2.75% flat management fee is more cost-effective than the current standard "2 and 20" model. The "2 and 20" model refers to charging a 2% management fee and 20% on generated profits, otherwise known as carried interest. Additionally, and unlike traditional VC funds which lock capital up for years, the ARK Venture Fund offers liquidity up to 5% of the fund's NAV (net asset value) on a quarterly basis.

"We are thrilled about this exclusive partnership and the launch of the ARK Venture Fund," stated Clayton Gardner, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of Titan. "We understand that the everyday investor has historically been locked out of venture capital due to accreditation requirements, high investment minimums, and lack of access to top-tier VC firms and deal flow. By offering Titan investors exclusive access to the ARK Venture Fund, we're unlocking VC for most investors – another step in our mission to democratize investing. We're excited to continue working closely with Cathie Wood and the ARK team, especially in the current market environment where compelling investment opportunities abound."

U.S. investors can download the Titan app and invest in the ARK Venture Fund today. As mentioned above, Titan also provides clients with the ability to invest through both Traditional and Roth Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs).

About ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovations that should change the way the world works. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, energy storage, genomic sequencing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. ARK's investment strategies include Autonomous Technology and Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovation, Space Exploration & Innovation, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, and the overall ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy. For more information about ARK, its offerings, and original research, please visit www.ark-invest.com.

About Titan

Titan is an investment platform that enables individuals to build a portfolio made up of "titans": a set of curated investment strategies, spanning public equities to real estate to credit to crypto, each created and managed by top-tier investors. We work with iconic institutional firms to provide access to strategies, ranging from venture to real estate, fit for the everyday investor—while also selectively developing our own proprietary products. We then guide our clients to construct diversified portfolios of these strategies, tailored to their needs. Personalized and intuitive, curated and exclusive—this is investing, powered by Titans. Titan was founded in 2017 by Clayton Gardner, Maxwell Bernardy, and Joe Percoco, and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, and Sound Ventures. Learn more at www.titan.com.

For Informational Purposes Only.

©2021 - 2026, ARK Investment Management LLC. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without the express written permission of ARK Investment Management LLC ("ARK").

You should not expect to be able to sell your Shares other than through the Fund's repurchase policy, regardless of how the Fund performs. The Fund's Shares will not be listed on any securities exchange, and the Fund does not expect a secondary market in the Shares to develop. An investment in the Fund's Shares is not suitable for investors that require liquidity, other than liquidity provided through the Fund's repurchase policy. The ARK Venture Fund is a continuously-offered, non-diversified, registered closed-end fund with limited liquidity.

Although the Fund will offer to repurchase Shares on a quarterly basis, Shares are not redeemable and there is no guarantee that shareholders will be able to sell all of their tendered Shares during a quarterly repurchase offer. An investment in the Fund's Shares is not suitable for investors that require liquidity, other than liquidity provided through the Fund's repurchase policy.

All statements made regarding investment opportunities are strictly beliefs and points of view held by ARK and investors should determine for themselves whether a particular investment or service is suitable for their investment needs. Certain statements contained in this presentation may be statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on ARK's current views and assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. The matters discussed in this document may also involve risks and uncertainties described from time to time in ARK's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ARK assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this presentation. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of the ARK Venture Fund before investing. This and other information are contained in the ARK Venture Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.ark-ventures.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

An investment in the ARK Venture Fund is subject to risks and you can lose money on your investment in the ARK Venture Fund. There can be no assurance that the ARK Venture Fund will achieve its investment objectives. The ARK Venture Fund's portfolio is more volatile than broad market averages. The ARK Venture Fund also has specific risks, which are described below. More detailed information regarding these risks can be found in the ARK Venture Fund's prospectus.

The principal risks of investing in the ARK Venture Fund include: Privately Held Company Risk. The strategy invests in privately held companies. Investments in privately held companies involve a number of significant risks, including the following: these companies may have limited financial resources and may be unable to meet their obligations, which may be accompanied by a deterioration in the value of any collateral; they typically have shorter operating histories, narrower product lines and smaller market shares than larger businesses, which tend to render them more vulnerable to competitors' actions and market conditions, as well as general economic downturns; they typically depend on the management talents and efforts of a small group of persons; there is generally little public information about these companies and these companies and their financial information are not subject to the Securities Exchange Act and other regulations that govern public companies, and there may be an inability to uncover all material information about these companies; they generally have less predictable operating results and may require substantial additional capital to support their operations, finance expansion or maintain their competitive position; changes in laws and regulations, as well as their interpretations, may adversely affect their business, financial structure or prospects; and; they may have difficulty accessing the capital markets to meet future capital needs. Equity Securities Risk. The value of the equity securities the ARK Venture Fund holds may fall due to general market and economic conditions. Foreign Securities Risk. Investments in the securities of foreign issuers involve risks beyond those associated with investments in U.S. securities. Disruptive Innovation Risk. Companies that ARK believes are capitalizing on disruptive innovation and developing technologies to displace older technologies or create new markets may not in fact do so. Companies that initially develop a novel technology may not be able to capitalize on the technology. Companies that develop disruptive technologies may face political or legal attacks from competitors, industry groups or local and national governments. These companies may also be exposed to risks applicable to sectors other than the disruptive innovation theme for which they are chosen, and the securities issued by these companies may underperform the securities of other companies that are primarily focused on a particular theme. Health Care Sector Risk. The health care sector may be affected by government regulations and government health care programs. Consumer Discretionary Risk. Companies in this sector may be adversely impacted by changes in domestic/international economies, exchange/interest rates, social trends and consumer preferences. Industrials Sector Risk. Companies in the industrials sector may be adversely affected by changes in government regulation, world events, economic conditions, environmental damages, product liability claims and exchange rates. Information Technology Sector Risk. Information technology companies face intense competition, both domestically and internationally, which may have an adverse effect on profit margins. Financial Technology Risk. Companies that are developing financial technologies that seek to disrupt or displace established financial institutions generally face competition from much larger and more established firms. Fintech Innovation Companies may not be able to capitalize on their disruptive technologies if they face political and/or legal attacks from competitors, industry groups or local and national governments. A Fintech Innovation Company may not currently derive any revenue, and there is no assurance that such company will derive any revenue from innovative technologies in the future. Technology Sector Risk. Technology companies face intense competition, both domestically and internationally, which may have an adverse effect on profit margins. Cryptocurrency Risk. Cryptocurrencies (also referred to as "virtual currencies" and "digital currencies") are digital assets designed to act as a medium of exchange. Cryptocurrency is an emerging asset class. There are thousands of cryptocurrencies, the most well-known of which is bitcoin. The Fund may have exposure to cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin indirectly through an investment in the Bitcoin Investment Trust ("GBTC"), a privately offered, open-end investment vehicle that invests in bitcoin. Leverage Risk. The use of leverage can create risks. Leverage can increase market exposure, increase volatility in the Fund, magnify investment risks, and cause losses to be realized more quickly. New Fund Risk. There can be no assurance that the Fund will grow to or maintain an economically viable size, in which case the Board may determine to liquidate the Fund if it determines that liquidation is in the best interest of shareholders. Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as a "non-diversified" investment company under the 1940 Act. Therefore, the Fund may invest a relatively higher percentage of its assets in a relatively smaller number of issuers or may invest a larger proportion of its assets in a single issuer. As a result, the gains and losses on a single investment may have a greater impact on the Fund's NAV and may make the Fund more volatile than more diversified funds. Communications Sector Risk. The Fund will be more affected by the performance of the communications sector than a fund with less exposure to such sector. Cyber Security Risk. As the use of Internet technology has become more prevalent in the course of business, funds have become more susceptible to potential operational risks through breaches in cyber security. Future Expected Genomic Business Risk. The Adviser may invest some of the Fund's assets in Genomics Revolution Companies that do not currently derive a substantial portion of their current revenues from genomic-focused businesses and there is no assurance that any company will do so in the future, which may adversely affect the ability of the Fund to achieve its investment objective. Emerging Market Securities Risk. Investment in securities of emerging market issuers may present risks that are greater than or different from those associated with securities of developed market issuers due to less developed and liquid markets and such factors as increased economic, political, regulatory, or other uncertainties.

ARK Investment Management LLC is the investment adviser to the ARK Venture Fund.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

The ARK Venture Fund will be primarily offered and distributed by the distributor and its associated persons through the Titan Platform. The Titan Platform is owned by Titan Global Capital Management Inc., and operated by its broker-dealer and investment adviser subsidiaries (collectively, "Titan"). The Titan Platform is a software communication tool used by the Fund and its associated persons in conducting the offer and sale of the Fund's Shares.

1 In addition to the Manager Fee, clients are charged for certain other fund-related expenses, including organizational and offering costs, as disclosed in the ARK Venture Fund prospectus. For example, in the first 12-month period beginning in August 2022, in addition to the 2.75% Manager Fee, other expenses include a Distribution and/or Servicing Fee (0.65%) and one-time organization costs and estimated other operating expenses (0.82%), based on assumed assets of $250M for the first year, resulting in total anticipated fund expenses of 4.22%.

Media Contact: Shaina Lamb - shaina@dlpr.com 5176521296

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ark-investment-management-llc-launches-the-ark-venture-fund-to-make-venture-capital-accessible-to-all-us-individual-investors-on-the-titan-app-available-now-301633753.html

SOURCE ARK Investment Management LLC