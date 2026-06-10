NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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10.06.2026 12:29:00

Ark Investment's Cathie Wood Just Sold AMD Shares and Bought Nvidia. Is That the Right Move for Investors?

Ark Investment's Cathie Wood has made a name for herself as a champion of stocks with potentially disruptive technologies. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) has had mixed results, up 49% over the past year but down 8.7% on average over the last five, as of the end of April.Nonetheless, when she makes moves, it tends to be notable. Recently, she has been trimming her stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) while buying shares of rival Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Let's see if investors should be following suit.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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