AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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24.07.2026 12:05:00
Ark Invest's Cathie Wood Just Sold AMD Stock and Bought SpaceX. Why I'd Be Doing the Opposite.
Ark Invest's Cathie Wood has made a name for herself with her aggressive style of investing. She likes innovative companies that have the potential to disrupt industries. Perhaps not surprisingly then, her flagship Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) has a history of wild swings.For example, the fund produced a 67.6% gain in 2023, but that was after a 23.4% loss in 2021 and a 67% drawback in 2023. This year the fund has trailed the market, having a slight negative return. Wood has also long been a fan of Elon Musk. Ark Innovation counts Tesla as its top holding, and recently she has been selling down the exchange-traded fund's position in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and buying stock in Musk's other company, SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX). However, that is the exact opposite of what I'd be doing right now. Let's take a closer look at the two stocks and why I'd be selling SpaceX and buying AMD. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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