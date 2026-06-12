Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
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12.06.2026 18:53:39
ARK Space and Defense Rockets Past Invesco Aerospace and Defense. Which ETF is Better?
The Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEMKT:PPA) offers a lower-cost, lower-volatility approach to defense than the ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKX), which prioritizes high-growth technology companies disrupting the space sector.Both funds target the expanding aerospace and defense industries but take fundamentally different paths. While ARKX actively hunts for disruptive innovation across space exploration and orbital technologies, PPA follows a more established index-based strategy, favoring traditional U.S. defense contractors and homeland security firms that provide a more stable market profile.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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