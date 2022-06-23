Paris, Amsterdam, 23 June 2022

Press release

ARKEMA CHOOSES URW’s LIGHTWELL OFFICE REGENERATION PROJECT IN PARIS FOR NEW HEADQUARTERS

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) and Arkema, a global leader in specialty materials focused on innovation and sustainable materials solutions, have today announced that they have entered into a nine-year lease agreement for approximately 25,000 sqm of URW’s Lightwell regeneration project, representing 80% of the building’s leasable space and opening near the end of 2024. The new headquarters will bring together nearly 1,200 employees in a completely remodeled, sustainable building and will have Arkema moving from Colombes to Paris La Défense, capitalizing on the districts attractivity and convenience for employees.

Lightwell represents an exemplary environmental project. A regeneration of an existing building, the project preserves two-thirds of the existing structure and incorporates features such as the current buildings stone exterior cladding reused as flooring in the new building, the use of eco-friendly and recycled construction materials, and an externally insulated façade. More than 85% of the physical waste created will be reused or recycled.

Designed by the Barthélémy Griño architectural firm, the project reinvents the modern office environment, creating warm and inspiring spaces designed to be a catalyst for collaboration and socializing, with design features such as a beautiful sun-filled atrium extending the entire height of the building with a monumental staircase and 1,000 sqm of outdoor spaces and terraces.

Vincent Jean-Pierre, Managing Director of URW's Offices and Mixed-Use Projects Division, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Arkema's teams to Lightwell, an inspiring project which has been redesigned to offer a new, socially conscious and user-friendly work experience, unique in La Défense. Lightwell represents a new way of building: a low-carbon renovation that promotes resource saving, with a focus on reuse and energy efficiency. This partnership with Arkema demonstrates both of our companies commitment to addressing the environmental challenges we all face in respect to the workplace environment.

Thierry Parmentier, Managing Director, Human Resources and Communication for Arkema added: "Lightwell’s impressive sustainability credentials fit perfectly within our transformation strategy and are in harmony with Arkema’s CSR strategy. The new space will offer an attractive and modern working environment for the group's current and future talent.

"The building is not only one that puts people first and provides easy access for our employees, our clients, our visitors and our candidates, but this new headquarters will also be a unique opportunity to rethink our working methods by favouring interaction, flexibility and collaboration.”

The Lightwell project is expected to achieve significant environmental certifications including HQE "Exceptional", BREEAM "Excellent" and BBC-Effinergie Renovation RT-40%; and it demonstrates URW’s exceptional global low carbon approach as a part of the company’s Better Places 2030 ESG strategy, which includes a commitment to halving the Group's carbon footprint by 2030.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield was advised by GALM Avocats on this transaction, and Arkema by LPA-CGR Avocats and CBRE France.

