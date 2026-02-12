Arko Holdings Aktie

Arko Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: IL0003100117

12.02.2026 08:13:01

ARKO Announces Pricing Of ARKO Petroleum's Initial Public Offering Of 11.11 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - ARKO Corporation (ARKO) and its subsidiary ARKO Petroleum Corporation, or APC, have announced the pricing of ARKO Petroleum's initial public offering of 11.111 million shares of its class A shares at $18 per share.

In addition, APC has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.666 million class A shares of ARKO Petroleum to cover over-allotments.

The IPO is expected to be closed on February 13.

APC class A shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "APC" and are expected to begin trading on February 12.

Post IPO, ARKO is expected to own 35 million shares of APC's class B stock, representing 75.9% of the economic interests in APC and 94% of the combined voting power of APC's class A stock and class B stock.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX tiefrot -- DAX legt zu -- Wall Street etwas fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nimmt Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street dürfte sich zum Wochenschluss etwas erholen. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

