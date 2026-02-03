Arko Holdings Aktie

Arko Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: IL0003100117

03.02.2026 13:02:52

ARKO Launches IPO Of ARKO Petroleum To Raise Around $200 Mln

(RTTNews) - ARKO Corporation (ARKO), an operator of convenience stores and wholesaler of fuel, said on Tuesday that its subsidiary, ARKO Petroleum Corporation, has launched an initial public offering of its Class A shares.

ARKO Petroleum will offer 10.500 million Class A shares in the IPO. It expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.575 million Class A shares at the IPO price.

The IPO price is currently expected to be in the range of $18 to $20 per share.

ARKO Petroleum has applied to list its Class A shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol "APC."

ARKO was up by 2.14% at $5.72 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

