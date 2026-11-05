Arko Holdings Aktie

Arko Holdings ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: IL0003100117

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05.11.2026 16:53:06

ARKO Q3 Profit Down; Raises Lower End Of FY26 EBITDA Outlook

(RTTNews) - Convenience store operator ARKO Corp. (ARKO) on Thursday reported a drop in profit for the third quarter. However, the company raised the lower end of its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook, citing year-to-date performance, business trends and the expected acquisition of U.S. Petroleum Partners.

Net income attributable to common stockholders, however, declined to $9.2 million, or $0.08 per share, from $12.0 million, or $0.10 per share.

Total revenues rose to $2.39 billion from $2.02 billion.

In the retail segment, merchandise margin expanded 110 basis points to 34.8%, marking the 12th consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement. Same-store fuel contribution increased 2.7%, while the same-store retail fuel margin rose to 48.8 cents per gallon from 44.2 cents.

ARKO now expects full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $250 million to $265 million, compared with its previous range of $245 million to $265 million.

ARKO also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, payable December 3 to shareholders of record November 20.

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