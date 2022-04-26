Arkose Labs Featured in Aite-Novarica Group's Quarterly Fintech Spotlight

- Aite-Novarica Group analysts highlights Arkose Labs as a top firm to watch

- Report underscores Arkose Labs' innovative approach to undermine the economic drivers of fraud

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs , the global leader in fraud deterrence and account security, today announced the company was featured in Aite-Novarica Group's latest Fintech Spotlight. This report showcases Arkose Labs' capabilities and novel approach to stopping automated bot attacks and human fraud-farm threats.

"Arkose Labs provides a platform that identifies sophisticated bot attacks and mitigates those attacks."

"We chose Arkose Labs to appear in our inaugural Risk Insights and Advisory Fintech Spotlight due to their innovative approach to fighting fraud and a credential stuffing warranty that is unique in the industry," said Jim Mortensen, strategic advisor, Fraud and AML at Aite-Novarica. "Arkose Labs provides a platform that identifies sophisticated bot attacks and mitigates those attacks through unique challenge techniques while also delivering risk insights and enabling transparent data sharing capabilities to its clients."

The following report excerpt details why the firm has positioned Arkose Labs as a vendor to watch in this space:

Arkose Labs' solution meets a pressing need as businesses face the growing challenge associated with industrialized fraud attacks. Arkose Labs brings to bear a robust set of bot mitigation technologies and some unique capabilities in terms of its enforcement challenges and its credential stuffing warranty. These capabilities are driving results for Arkose's clients, which range from top global banks to large e-commerce merchants to nascent crypto firms.

Aite-Novarica Group believes that Arkose Labs is a fintech vendor worth watching. It is deserving of a place in the Fintech Spotlight, given its understanding of the challenges associated with industrialized fraud, its rapid deployment capabilities, and ongoing commitment to innovation.

"Today, most businesses are stuck in a cat and mouse game with fraudsters who are continuously inventing ways to circumvent cyber defenses in order to gain access to valuable account data," said Arkose Labs Founder and CEO Kevin Gosschalk . "At Arkose Labs, we approach cybersecurity from a fundamentally different perspective: to bankrupt the business model of fraud. As a result, our customers see attempted attacks plummet, without ever sacrificing a smooth experience for legitimate consumers who are accessing their online accounts."

Arkose Labs' 2022 State of Fraud and Account Security Report uncovered an 85% year-over-year increase in login and fake account attacks. This increasing frequency and sophistication of automated attacks poses a challenge for security and fraud teams to stay ahead of bad actors. Rather than mitigating or preventing attacks, Arkose Labs' innovative approach makes the attacks financially unsustainable such that it deters the attackers. By forcing hackers to expend extensive time and resources to launch successful attacks, Arkose Labs erodes the profitability of attacks, causing hackers to give up and go after an easier target. This transforms defenses from short-term mitigation to long-term fraud deterrence.

To learn more about the report, read here .

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs' mission is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from malicious activity. Recognized by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor in Fraud and Authentication," the company offers the world's first $1 million credential stuffing warranty. Its AI-powered platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic attack response that undermines the ROI behind attacks while improving good user throughput. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia, Tokyo, Japan, San Jose, Costa Rica, and London, UK, the company debuted as the 83rd fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Fast500 ranking.

About Aite-Novarica Group:

Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms—as well as the technology and service providers that support them. Comprising former senior technology, strategy, and operations executives as well as experienced researchers and consultants, our experts provide actionable advice to our client base, leveraging deep insights developed via our extensive network of clients and other industry contacts. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

