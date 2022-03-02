Arkose Labs Unveils Fraud Economic Intel from New Attack Incentive Index™ at MRC Vegas 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs , the global leader in fraud deterrence and account security, today announced details of its presence at MRC Vegas 2022, the leading conference for payments and fraud prevention, taking place from March 7-10, 2022. Activities showcasing the company's technology prowess, thought leadership, and deep experience working with the largest companies in this sector will take place at its booth (no. 521) and throughout the conference center, including a mainstage presentation with Netflix.

Netflix Customer Trust Exec Headlines Session

On Tuesday, March 8 at 2:15 p.m. PT, Stephanie Olsen, Netflix Director of Customer Trust, and Kevin Gosschalk, Arkose Labs Founder and CEO, will convene a 45-minute session in which they will reveal fresh intel from Arkose Labs' proprietary Attack Incentive Index™. The index analyzes regional economic indicators and proprietary attack data to identify real-time motivation levels across the globe and uncover the economic factors driving attacks. Together, Olsen and Gosschalk will demonstrate the top tools used by fraudsters and provide actionable insights to future-proof businesses' risk profiling and authentication strategy.

"Arkose Labs' ongoing purpose is to eliminate online fraud, not just mitigate it," said Arkose Labs Founder and CEO Kevin Gosschalk. "I'm honored to be able to take the stage once again at this important event, to share actionable information that will enable attendees to inform a preventative strategy that tackles fraud at its roots. When we understand attackers' number one motivating factor–money–we can deplete their potential for economic gain and deter their efforts entirely."

Sip an Arkose Labs "Warrantini" at Booth 521

Each day, the company will welcome guests to booth 521 to learn about the specific challenges companies face in the rapidly shifting threat landscape. The company's anti-fraud experts will be on hand to discuss strategies and solutions for deterring volumetric bot attacks and new human fraud farm threats while protecting consumers' online accounts.

The company also will host handcrafted cocktails and delicious bites starting at 4 p.m. each evening. Stop by to sip on the company's signature drink, the Warrantini, named for its industry-only $1 million Credential Stuffing Warranty .

Register for the company's private Happy Hour , taking place at the Vdara Hotel's Vice Versa Patio on Tuesday, March 8, or book a one-on-one meeting with Arkose Labs' experts by sending an email to sales@arkoselabs.com .

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs' mission is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from malicious activity. Recognized by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor in Fraud and Authentication," the company offers the world's first $1 million credential stuffing warranty. Its AI-powered platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic attack response that undermines the ROI behind attacks while improving good user throughput. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia, Tokyo, Japan, and London, UK, the company debuted as the 83rd fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Fast500 ranking.

