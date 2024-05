Arm Holdings' New Planned Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Could Jump-Start Revenue Growth. Is Now the Time to Jump in and Buy the Stock?

Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) shares slipped after the company reported its fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter earnings results on May 8. However, the stock later rallied after reports came out that the company was set to develop its own artificial intelligence (AI) chips.Let's take a look at Arm's most recent quarterly report (for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024), long-term guidance, and how its plans to design its own AI chips could fuel growth.Arm turned in strong Q4 results, with revenue jumping 47% year over year to $928 million. License revenue surged 60% to $414 million, while royalty revenue climbed 37% year over year to $514 million. License revenue was driven by more companies signing long-term license agreements as well as more companies choosing to use the company's most advanced CPU (central processing units) technology to run AI applications.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel