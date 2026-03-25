Arm Holdings Shares Surge 16%

(RTTNews) - Arm Holdings plc (ARM) shares surged 16.20 percent to $156.82, gaining $21.86 on Wednesday, possibly due to the company's move into production silicon for AI infrastructure announced yesterday.

The stock is currently trading at $156.82 compared with its previous close of $134.96. Shares opened at $148.26 and traded between $148.25 and $157.80 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached about 10.13 million shares, well above the average volume of about 5.83 million shares.

Arm announced the launch of its first Arm-designed production silicon product, the Arm AGI CPU, built for AI data centers and designed to handle emerging agentic AI workloads. The company said the new chip extends its platform strategy beyond intellectual property into full silicon products, giving partners additional deployment options as demand rises for efficient AI infrastructure. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $80.00 to $183.16.