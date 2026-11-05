Arm Holdings Stock Plunges 11%

(RTTNews) - Arm Holdings plc (ARM) is down 11.36 percent, losing $21.79 to $170.01 on Thursday. The decline follows the company's second-quarter results, which showed net earnings falling to $130 million, or $0.12 per share, from $238 million, or $0.22 per share, a year earlier. However, adjusted earnings reached $566 million, or $0.52 per share. Revenue increased 27.1 percent to $1.443 billion from $1.135 billion.

The stock is currently trading at $170.01, compared with the previous close of $191.80 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $171.93 and recorded a day's range of $163.13 to $175.83. Trading volume stands at approximately 8.30 million shares, above the average volume of 4.87 million shares.

Arm Holdings has a 52-week trading range of $100.02 to $452.70. For the third quarter of fiscal 2027, the company expects revenue of approximately $1.54 billion, with a range of $50 million above or below that estimate. It also projects adjusted fully diluted earnings per share of $0.56, plus or minus $0.04.