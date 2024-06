Arm Holdings Takes Aim at Intel and PC Market. Time to Buy the Stock?

Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) has long been associated with smartphones, and for good reason. Its architecture forms the basis of how central processor units (CPUs) work, and its technology is found in nearly every smartphone on the planet.The company recently jumped into another market, with Arm CEO Rene Haas saying that the company plans to capture 50% or more of the Windows-based personal computer (PC) market within five years through a new batch of computers being developed that are based on Arm's technology. Let's look at how big of an opportunity this is and whether this makes the stock a buy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel