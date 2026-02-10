Ai Holdings Aktie

Ai Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.02.2026 16:15:00

Arm Stock Rises on Accelerating AI Revenue, But a Big Risk Remains

Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) shares rose after the company -- which sells critical design architecture for making semiconductors -- saw artificial intelligence (AI) demand boost its revenue. The stock, however, has still lost about a third of its value over the past year and it faces a big potential risk next fiscal year. Let's see what that is -- and what investors should do.After an initial dip following its results, Arm shares rallied as investors turned their focus more toward its AI opportunities than worries about smartphones. Arm said it sees its data center business becoming its largest segment in the coming year, and that it will reach a 50% market share among top hyperscalers. This growth is being led by the shift toward inference and AI agents, which it says makes central processing units (CPUs) more important within the data center. However, the company did admit that increasing memory supply constraints could put a dent in smartphone sales, with talk of a potential 15% reduction in volumes over the next year. That said, it noted that even a 20% reduction would only equate to a 2% to 4% effect on its smartphone royalties. However, this company is trading at a growth multiple, so that is a big potential risk. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 805,00 0,32% Ai Holdings Corp

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Rot
Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schließt am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich mit negativen Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen