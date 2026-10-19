Arm vs. Lumentum: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As artificial intelligence (AI) pushes computing power and data transmission to new limits, investors are weighing different paths to growth. Is Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) or Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) the better choice today?

Arm creates the foundational blueprints for the world's most energy-efficient processors. Lumentum provides the optical components that allow data centers to communicate at lightning speeds. Both companies are central to the infrastructure of modern computing, but they operate with vastly different business models and financial profiles.

Arm designs and licenses central processing units (CPUs) and other systems used in everything from smartphones to high-performance data centers. Rather than manufacturing chips, the company earns revenue through licensing fees and royalties on every chip sold. This model enables high scalability and profit margins in the semiconductor industry.

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