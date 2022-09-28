Arma Biosciences Announces Efforts Towards a New Biomarker Monitoring System for Virtual Healthcare

Commencing development to enhance remote monitoring strategies for chronic disease management

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Arma Biosciences today announced a joint development effort with Analog Devices, Inc. regarding a new technology platform that is expected to enable remote biomarker monitoring for enhanced virtual healthcare delivery.

Virtual healthcare is now a cornerstone of clinical practice that is changing how medicine is delivered to patients. The delivery of high-quality virtual patient management services will be bolstered by personalized lab-quality, "in-time" data collection in the home at the level of disease biomarkers. Delivering data-driven care to patients within the home can enable superior patient experience, opportunity to improve outcomes and offer avenues for significant savings in the healthcare system.

Analog Devices is a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of a broad portfolio of high-performance analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits (ICs) used in virtually all types of electronic equipment. Analog Devices' broad portfolio and system-level solutions address medical instrumentation and life science applications, in addition to many other critical areas of healthcare. Innovative power solutions, advanced sensing technologies, and high-performance measurements provide key capabilities to help achieve the precision and clinical-grade accuracy required for critical patient care.

Arma Biosciences is commercializing a new molecular detection technology that possesses unprecedented simplicity for the development of user-friendly devices for biomarker monitoring. Using miniaturized components and a patented electrochemical signal transduction method, personalized testing can take place anywhere needed to allow patients to monitor their own biomarkers.

"Arma and Analog Devices are collaborating on a new testing system leveraging the new sensing approach and core microelectronic technologies. The joint development effort intends to produce a first-in-class platform with the potential to revolutionize how chronic diseases are managed in the home," commented Arma's Executive Chair, Lahav Gil

About Arma Biosciences

Arma Biosciences was founded in 2020 to commercialize a new sensor technology for biomolecular analytes relevant to the management of chronic disease and wellness. Arma is headquartered in Toronto, ON and Chicago, IL.

