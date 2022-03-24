Armadillo Litigation Funding Closes $750M Investment Round

HOUSTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armadillo Litigation Funding announced the completion of a $750mm investment round -- the manager's largest investor commitment since the strategy's inception eight years ago. Investments made by the fund will target traditional asset-backed loans to the legal industry, with a specialty focus in the Mass Tort arena.

Armadillo Litigation Funding announced the completion of a $750mm investment round.

Armadillo's management team began operations in the first quarter of 2014, under the direction of its Chairman and CEO, Nick Johnson. Mr. Johnson is the sole owner of the Johnson Law Group and Armadillo, both headquartered in Houston, TX.

"This $750 million round is a testament to the Armadillo team's track record of generating exceptional returns in perhaps the most difficult interest rate environment in history," Johnson said. "Our expertise in the mass tort industry has allowed us to navigate this lucrative niche better than anyone else, providing unique opportunities to our borrowers and superior results to our investors."

The mass tort industry has experienced significant growth over the last decade, with some of the largest litigations settling over the previous two years. Armadillo expects this growth to continue, and this new round of financing cements the company's leading position in the industry.

About Armadillo Litigation Funding

Armadillo Litigation Funding provides financing to law firms participating in mass tort, consumer, commercial litigation, and litigation funding organizations involved in administrative consumer and commercial claims. The company offers general obligation loans secured by the borrower's interests in future award settlements, including but not limited to contingency fees. The targeted loan size is $10mm to $100mm per individual law firm client.

Contact:

Jeff Manley, CFP – Chief Operating Officer

Armadillo Litigation Funding

2925 Richmond Avenue, Suite 1750

Houston, Texas 77098

info@armadillolf.com

Tel: (713) 861-7200

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/armadillo-litigation-funding-closes-750m-investment-round-301510114.html

SOURCE Armadillo Litigation Funding