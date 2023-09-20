Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. Participates in MicroCapClub Investor Conference on 9/20/23

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMNF) participated in the MicroCapClub Investor Conference at Itasca, Illinois, on September 20, 2023. An archive of the presentation slide is available at the following link:

https://s3.amazonaws.com/content.otcmarkets.com/media/491002894/rNgnWeQUrxCJnKO/doc.pdf

About Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.:

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. is an international food company that manufactures and markets frozen Italian specialty food items such as pestos, sauces and filled pastas to the foodservice, retail, and industrial markets. In addition to a classic Basil Pesto, Armanino offers other flavors such as Cilantro, Dried Tomato & Garlic, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Southwest Chipotle, Artichoke, Roasted Garlic, Light Basil Pesto, Chimichurri, Harissa, Bolognese, Alfredo sauce, Creamy Garlic, and Romesco. Armanino’s organic line includes classic Basil Pesto. Armanino Foods also offers cheese shakers, frozen pastas, and meatballs.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release and the contents of the presentation slides and video links referenced herein, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s goals and growth prospects. These forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected, including general economic conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, competitive factors such as pricing pressures on existing products, and the timing and market acceptance of new product introductions, the Company’s ability to achieve manufacturing efficiencies necessary for profitable sales at current pricing, and the risk factors listed from time-to-time in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release.

The best source of information on the company is the OTC Markets website (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/amnf/company-info), or the Company website (http://www.armaninofoods.com).

