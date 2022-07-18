Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. Reports Highest Ever Quarterly and First Half Sales and Profits

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMNF) reported its highest quarterly and first half sales and profits for the period ending June 30, 2022. Armanino continued its streak of 76 consecutive quarters of profitability.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2022 were $16,324,541 compared to $10,741,975 for the same period last year, an increase of 52%. Income before taxes for Q2 2022 was $2,846,241 compared to $1,724,756 for the same quarter in 2022, an increase of 65%. Net income for this period was $2,151,758 (or $.0671 per share), compared to $1,321,163 (or $0.0412 per share) for the same quarter a year ago, an increase of 63%.

Net sales for the first six months of 2022 were $28,755,294 compared to $20,041,645 for the same period last year, an increase of 43%. Income before taxes in this period for 2022 was $4,767,488, compared to the 2021 amount of $3,171,830, an increase of 50%. Net income for the first six months of 2022 was $3,604,221, or $0.1124 per share, compared to $2,435,411, or $0.0760 per share posted for the same period in 2021, an increase of 48%.

Tim Anderson, President and CEO of Armanino Foods, stated, "These results represent record quarter and first half sales and profits as well as four consecutive quarters of record net sales. In addition, profit margins as a percentage of both gross and net sales for this quarter continue to grow illustrating our ability to effectively manage our cost structure throughout the company despite elevated COGS driven by inflationary pressures across a number of categories. While we are likely to continue to experience significant economic headwinds as a result of cost pressures, the net effects are expected to be mitigated by our continued success in executing on our long-term strategies. As a result, we are confident that we will continue to navigate through the current economic environment and other market conditions.”

Anderson concluded, "Based on the strength of our financial performance and balance sheet to date, we remain committed to structurally enhancing our operating model to better position the Company for sustained growth with a focus on new products, new markets and potential acquisitions.”

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. is an international food company that manufactures and markets frozen Italian specialty food items such as pestos, sauces and filled pastas to the foodservice, retail, and industrial markets. In addition to a classic Basil Pesto Armanino offers other flavors such as Cilantro, Dried Tomato & Garlic, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Southwest Chipotle, Artichoke, Roasted Garlic, Light Basil Pesto, Chimichurri, Harissa, Bolognese, Alfredo sauce, Creamy Garlic, and Romesco. Armanino’s organic line includes classic Basil Pesto. Armanino Foods also offers cheese shakers, frozen pastas, and meatballs.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) 2022 2021 Net Sales $16,324,541 $10,741,975 Income/<Loss> Before Taxes $2,846,241 $1,724,756 Net Income/<Loss> $2,151,758 $1,321,163 Basic/Diluted Income/<Loss> Per Common Share $0.0671 $0.0412 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 32,065,645 32,065,645 Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

Results for Six Months Ending June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) 2022 2021 Net Sales $28,755,294 $20,041,645 Income Before Taxes $4,767,488 $3,171,830 Net Income $3,604,221 $2,435,411 Basic/Diluted Income/<Loss> Per Common Share $0.1124 $0.0760 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 32,065,645 32,065,645

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s goals and growth prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected, including general economic conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, competitive factors such as pricing pressures on existing products, and the timing and market acceptance of new product introductions, the Company’s ability to achieve manufacturing efficiencies necessary for profitable sales at current pricing, and the risk factors listed from time-to-time in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release.

The best source of information on the company is the OTC Markets website http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/amnf/company-info, or the Company website http://www.armaninofoods.com.

