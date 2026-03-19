Ampliphi Biosciences Aktie

Ampliphi Biosciences für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PKLC / ISIN: US04216R1023

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.03.2026 13:07:59

Armata Pharmaceuticals Delays Q4 And Full-year Results; Provides Business Updates

(RTTNews) - Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) said on Thursday that it will delay reporting its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results as it needs more time to complete financial reporting, and expects to file its annual report by March 31, 2026.

The company also provided business updates, highlighting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted its lead candidate AP-SA02 Qualified Infectious Disease Product status for treating serious Staphylococcus aureus infections, making it eligible for development incentives, including extended market exclusivity.

Armata said it plans to advance AP-SA02 into a Phase 3 trial in the second half of 2026.

The company also noted positive Phase 2a results for AP-SA02, with the therapy showing higher cure rates and strong response in patients with complicated Staphylococcus aureus infections when combined with standard antibiotics.

In addition, Armata said it has commissioned its cGMP manufacturing facility in Los Angeles to support future clinical and commercial production.

Armata shares closed at $8.54, down 11.13% on Wednesday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ampliphi Biosciences Corp Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Ampliphi Biosciences Corp Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp Registered Shs 7,05 -6,62% Ampliphi Biosciences Corp Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 11
15.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.03.26 KW 11: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.03.26 KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Wall Street mit negativem Handelsschluss -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex bewegten sich im Minus. Die US-Börsen tendierten abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost gingen am Donnerstag mit Verlusten in den Feierabend.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen