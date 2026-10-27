Armstrong World Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $91.9 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $86.3 million, or $1.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Armstrong World Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $96 million or $2.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $475.8 million from $425.2 million last year.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $91.9 Mln. vs. $86.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.17 vs. $1.98 last year. -Revenue: $475.8 Mln vs. $425.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.30 To $ 8.40 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.788 B To $ 1.803 B