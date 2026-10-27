Armstrong World Industries Aktie
WKN DE: A0LCJG / ISIN: US04247X1028
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27.10.2026 11:11:42
Armstrong World Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs
(RTTNews) - Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $91.9 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $86.3 million, or $1.98 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Armstrong World Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $96 million or $2.26 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $475.8 million from $425.2 million last year.
Armstrong World Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $91.9 Mln. vs. $86.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.17 vs. $1.98 last year. -Revenue: $475.8 Mln vs. $425.2 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.30 To $ 8.40 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.788 B To $ 1.803 B
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Nachrichten zu Armstrong World Industries Inc
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26.10.26
|Ausblick: Armstrong World Industries gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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12.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Armstrong World Industries präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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27.07.26
|Ausblick: Armstrong World Industries veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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13.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Armstrong World Industries stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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27.04.26
|Ausblick: Armstrong World Industries präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Armstrong World Industries Inc
|142,00
|-3,40%