|
03.11.2023 16:30:00
Arnarlax Ehf, Has Finalized Sustainable Linked Facility Agreement With a New EUR 100 Million Bank Facility
Arnarlax ehf., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Icelandic Salmon AS, successfully signed a Sustainable Linked Facility agreement aimed at refinancing existing loan facilities. The new facility will support the company's growth strategy and enhance operational flexibility.
"We have secured a EUR 100 million sustainable linked credit facility, with a three-year tenor, through a good collaborative effort with DNB, Danske Bank, and Arion Bank" say Jónas Heiðar Birgisson, CFO and continues "Having a Sustainable Linked financing with favourable competitive terms support the company's vision and ambition to be Icelandic Sustainable fish farmer. We are happy to continue our collaboration with DNB and Arion Bank and we look forward working with Danske bank as a strong addition to our team".
The facility encompasses a term loan facility, a revolving facility, and an overdraft facility, complete with the added flexibility of two one-year extension options. The new financing agreement is fully finalized and is not subjected to any other documentations.
For further information, please contact:
CEO Bjørn Hembre
Tel: +354 620 1936
Email: bjorn@arnarlax.is
CFO Jónas Heiðar Birgisson
Tel: +354 414 0609
Email: jonas@arnarlax.is
About Icelandic Salmon:
Icelandic Salmon is listed at the Euronext Growth. The company is the 100% owner of Arnarlax ehf, the leading farming company in Iceland with their head office in Bildudalur. The company is fully integrated, from egg to the fish is delivered to customers in the market, with control over all parts of the value chain. See https://www.arnarlax.is for more information about the company.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Icelandic Salmon AS Registered Shs
|12,70
|-2,31%
