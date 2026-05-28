Summit Ascent Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1JCLH / ISIN: BMG8565U1062
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28.05.2026 21:25:04
Arnhold LLC Bets Big on Kyndryl Holdings (KD) With a Purchase of 724,000 Shares
According to an SEC filing dated May 11, 2026, Arnhold LLC added 724,436 shares of Kyndryl Holdings during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is $12.75 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. As a result, the fund’s total position reached 1,922,860 shares, with a quarter-end value of $25.23 million. The net position change, including price movement, was -$6.60 million.Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as an IT infrastructure services provider worldwide, supporting enterprise clients with a comprehensive portfolio of technology solutions.After a 69% drop over the past year, it looks like Arnhold thinks Kyndryl Holdings stock is a bargain at its beaten-down price. This is a little surprising because stagnant and a contracting bottom line aren’t the sort of things that encourage investors to raise their bets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Kyndryl Holdings
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: Kyndryl verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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