AroCell AB (publ) Interim Report January 1st to June 30th 2019

Word from the CEO

"It is with pleasure that I can say that the second quarter of 2019 became one of the most exciting and active quarters in AroCell's history. The goal of establishing AroCell as the given partner and supplier of a reliable method for measuring Thymidine kinase 1 in the blood permeates everything we do. During the quarter, we increased sales, signed more distributor agreements, signed a collaboration agreement with CLIA lab in the US and started a collaboration with the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in the USA.

Our belief is that thymidine kinase is a superior biomarker for early detection of treatment result during cancer treatment. By measuring TK1 levels in the bloodstream, treatment can be improved and thereby increase the survival and quality of life for patients and reduce the costs for caregivers."

Michael Brobjer, CEO





Reporting period 1 April – 30 June 2019

Net sales were 127 (621) KSEK

Loss before financial items was -4 915 (-5 712) KSEK

Cash flow from operating activities was -4 060 (-3 897) KSEK

Earnings per share before and after dilution were -0,12 (-0,17) SEK

Cash and cash equivalents were at the end of the period 21 435 (39 207) KSEK





Reporting period 1 January – 30 June 2019

Net sales were 203 (621)KSEK

Loss before financial items was -10 202 (-9 894) KSEK

Cash flow from operating activities was -8 462 (-7 009) KSEK

Earnings per share before and after dilution were -0,26 (-0,32) SEK

Cash and cash equivalents were at the end of the period 21 435 (39 207) KSEK







Significant events during the reporting period 1 April – 30 June

AroCell initiated a collaboration with Corgenix Inc. which can offer analysis of Thymidine kinase 1 using AroCell TK 210 ELISA in the USA. AroCell TK 210 ELISA kit has been validated and approved for Thymidine Kinase 1 (TK1) measurements in human samples at Corgenix laboratory facility in Colorado, USA.

A distribution agreement was signed with Mumbai-based company Inveniolife Technology Pvt. Ltd. for distribution of AroCell TK 210 ™ ELISA in India.

AroCell established a scientific council to support the company in its expansion over the next few years.







Significant events after the reporting period

AroCell initiated a collaboration with the Dana Farber Cancer Institute to evaluate AroCell TK 210 ELISA on patients treated with CDK4 / 6 inhibitors. The purpose of this study is to investigate the compliance of serum TK1 concentration and clinical response to treatment.

AroCell AB signed a distribution agreement with Diapharma Group in West Chester, Ohio for the marketing and distribution of AroCell TK 210 ™ ELISA in the US and Canada.

Redeye initiated analyst coverage and has published an analysis report of Arocell.





Interim report April 1st to June 30, 2019 (available in Swedish only) ( PDF )





For more information:



Michael Brobjer, CEO

Telephone: +46(0)18 50 30 20

E-mail: michael.brobjer@arocell.com

AroCell is obliged to make public this information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of Michael Brobjer, August 21, 2019 at 08:00.

About AroCell

AroCell AB (AROC) is a Swedish company that develops standardized modern blood tests to support the prognosis and follow up of cancer patients. AroCell's new technology is based on patented methods to measure Thymidine Kinase 1 (TK1) protein levels in a blood sample. The TK 210™ ELISA test provides valuable information mainly about the condition of cancer patients. This may help clinicians to optimize treatment strategies and estimate the risk of recurrence of tumor disease during the monitoring of the disease. AroCell (AROC) is listed at Nasdaq First North with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser: Certifiedadviser@redeye.se,

+46 (0)8 121 576 90. For more information; www.arocell.com

.

6





Attachment