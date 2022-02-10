Around 550 participating international companies: Energie Steiermark once again achieves top results in the GRESB rating

GRAZ, Austria, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energie Steiermark has been taking part in the annual "Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark Rating" (GRESB) since 2019. The rating forms the basis for systematic reporting, objective evaluation and peer benchmarking of ESG management and the performance of infrastructure assets worldwide. This year, Energie Steiermark built on its successes of recent years: with around 550 international companies taking part, they achieved the top five-star rating, once again ranking the company within the top 20 percent overall.

The leading Styrian company achieved 89 out of a possible 100 points in this year's GRESB rating and was thus able to significantly improve on its score in the previous year (85). Comparable companies in the same peer group scored an average of 80 points, with an overall GRESB average of 72 points. Ranked 106 out of around 550, Energie Steiermark achieved a 5-star rating, which reaffirms the company's progressiveness and its pioneering role in the sustainable energy sector.

Energie Steiermark achieved 100 percent in the category Leadership (including Sustainability Goals), and 99 percent in the categories Biodiversity and Habitat. The score in the Health and Safety category improved from 56 percent in the previous year to 90 percent in 2021.

"We have already made some important decisions with regard to climate neutrality in recent years. We were the first Austrian company to receive a EUR 90 million green loan from the EIB for sustainable projects. We are convinced that the implementation of green projects requires green capital. In this way, Energie Steiermark is playing a pioneering role throughout Europe. Our success in the current GRESB rating proves us right," say the Directors, Christian Purrer and Martin Graf.

Participation in the annual GRESB rating brings a multitude of benefits for participating companies. However, the focus is on self-evaluation of one's own ESG performance, which is becoming increasingly important, especially for investors and financiers. The GRESB rating also provides a globally standardised ESG assessment that makes it easy to compare companies around the world, and provides investors with a comprehensive risk assessment. Participating companies are also given the opportunity to identify areas of risk and opportunity, and to assess their own influence on infrastructure as far as possible. The GRESB network is extensive, and includes ING, Credit Suisse, J.P.Morgan and UBS as investors.

"We know that we still face many challenges in order to make our contribution to this global challenge. As an energy supplier and innovation driver, Energie Steiermark not only relies on strong local and regional partnerships, but is also active across national borders. The GRESB rating sends a strong ESG signal in terms of business models for partners and investors, including at an international level," conclude Directors Christian Purrer and Martin Graf.

About Energie Steiermark AG

As one of the largest service providers in Austria, Energie Steiermark focuses on energy efficiency and innovative services in the fields of electricity, natural gas, heat and mobility. Over 1,880 employees bring their experience and skills into a fair partnership with around 600,000 customers at home and abroad. In terms of generation, Energie Steiermark AG focuses exclusively on renewable energy from water, wind, sun and biomass. The state of Styria is the majority shareholder. Energie Steiermark achieved sales of 1.58 billion euro in 2020.

GRESB rating

Participants in the rating report their data annually, between 1st April and 1st July. These data are then subjected to a multi-layered validation process in order to be able to evaluate and compare them. Participating companies are assessed in the two areas Management and Performance, and can achieve a certain number of points in each. A GRESB rating is awarded when a submission is made for both areas. The result is high-quality data that investors and participants can use in their investment and decision-making processes.

http://gresb.com/

Mag. (FH) Urs Harnik-Lauris

Leiter Konzern-Kommunikation / Head of Corporate Communications

Energie Steiermark AG

Leonhardgürtel 10

8010 Graz

Austria

Tel.: +43-316-9000-5926

Mobile: +43-664-1801780

Mail: urs.harnik@e-steiermark.com

Homepage: www.e-steiermark.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/around-550-participating-international-companies-energie-steiermark-once-again-achieves-top-results-in-the-gresb-rating-301479896.html

SOURCE Energie Steiermark AG