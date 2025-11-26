Aroundtown Reports Profit In 9-month; Confirms FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Aroundtown (AT1.DE) reported nine-month profit of 882.3 million euros compared to a loss of 154.0 million euros, previous year. Profit per share was 0.48 euros compared to a loss of 0.21 euros. Adjusted EBITDA was 750 million euros, 1% lower compared to 758 million euros, prior year. The company reported an FFO I of 221 million euros, compared to 236 million euros. FFO I per share was 0.20 euros compared to 0.22 euros.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, revenue was 1.15 billion euros, compared to 1.16 billion euros, last year. Net rental income was 886.4 million euros compared to 882.8 million euros.

