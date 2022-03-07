07.03.2022 11:28:04

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

07-March-2022 / 11:28 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 50 Interim Announcement

In the period from 28 February 2022 up to and including 4 March 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 1,904,553 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
28.02.2022 278,657 5.44206
01.03.2022 258,845 5.36092
02.03.2022 281,724 5.25462
03.03.2022 257,366 5.27912
04.03.2022 827,961 4.99826
In total 1,904,553 5.18836
 

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 7 March 2022

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors
ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814
Category Code: POS
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 147370
EQS News ID: 1296007

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1296007&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aroundtown SAmehr Analysen

01.03.22 Aroundtown Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
17.02.22 Aroundtown Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.02.22 Aroundtown Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
03.02.22 Aroundtown Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.02.22 Aroundtown Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aroundtown SA 4,86 2,60% Aroundtown SA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise weiter hoch: ATX kann sich Abwärtssog entziehen -- DAX dreht nach tiefrotem Start ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen mit erneuten Abschlägen
Die dritte Verhandlungsrunde zwischen Russland und der Ukraine brachte keinen entscheidenden Durchbruch. Stattdessen droht Russland mit eine Gas-Lieferstopp in die EU. Das belastet den heimischen Aktienmarkt aber nur kurz, der Markt dreht ins Plus. Auch an der deutschen Börse wird die Stimmung im Verlauf deutlich besser und es setzt eine deutliche Erholung ein. In Fernost hielten sich Anleger abermals von den Aktienmärkten fern.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen