02.05.2022 11:46:05
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information
Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 58 Interim Announcement
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.
Berlin, 2 May 2022
Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors
|ISIN:
|LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814
|Category Code:
|POS
|TIDM:
|IRSH
|LEI Code:
|529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
|OAM Categories:
|2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
|Sequence No.:
|158990
|EQS News ID:
|1341093
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
