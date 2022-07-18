Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.07.2022 10:22:55

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

18-Jul-2022 / 10:22 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 69 Interim Announcement

In the period from 11 July 2022 up to and including 15 July 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 510,242 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
11.07.2022 100,334 3.02980
12.07.2022 100,337 2.94608
13.07.2022 100,705 2.93529
14.07.2022 103,046 2.81990
15.07.2022 105,820 2.89091
In total 510,242 2.92350

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 18 July 2022

Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors
ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814
Category Code: POS
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 175334
EQS News ID: 1399803

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1399803&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aroundtown SAmehr Analysen

13.07.22 Aroundtown Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.07.22 Aroundtown Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.07.22 Aroundtown Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
04.07.22 Aroundtown Neutral UBS AG
04.07.22 Aroundtown Underweight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aroundtown SA 2,98 2,23% Aroundtown SA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ereignisreiche Woche: ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich zu Wochenbeginn stärker. Die asiatischen Börsen starten freundlich in die neue Woche.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen