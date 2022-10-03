Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
03-Oct-2022 / 13:57 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 80 Interim Announcement

 

In the period from 26 September 2022 up to and including 30 September 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 3,391,321 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

 

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

 

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
26.09.2022 127,762 2.31000
27.09.2022 610,888 2.21371
28.09.2022 1,166,497 2.16074
29.09.2022 1,213,574 2.17440
30.09.2022 272,600 2.22774
In total 3,391,321 2.18620

 

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

 

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

 

Berlin, 3 October 2022

 

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors
ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814
Category Code: POS
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 192052
EQS News ID: 1455541

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

