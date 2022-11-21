21.11.2022 13:36:37

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

21-Nov-2022 / 13:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 87 Interim Announcement

In the period from 14 November 2022 up to and including 18 November 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 1,180,811 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
14.11.2022 259,707 2.53742
15.11.2022 276,207 2.54948
16.11.2022 258,017 2.45721
17.11.2022 244,055 2.46047
18.11.2022 142,825 2.48226
In total 1,180,811 2.50010

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

Berlin, 21 November 2022

Aroundtown SA
Board of Directors
ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814
Category Code: POS
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 202251
EQS News ID: 1492691

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1492691&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aroundtown SAmehr Analysen

10:46 Aroundtown Underweight Barclays Capital
18.11.22 Aroundtown Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.11.22 Aroundtown Neutral UBS AG
12.10.22 Aroundtown Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.09.22 Aroundtown Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aroundtown SA 2,42 -1,75% Aroundtown SA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas tiefer -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Montag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am ersten Handelstag dieser Woche mehrheitlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen