Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

Aroundtown SA (IRSH)
Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

27-Dec-2022 / 11:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 92 Interim Announcement

 

In the period from 19 December 2022 up to and including 23 December 2022, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 784,775 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 25 March 2021, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 March 2021.

 

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

 

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
19.12.2022 0 0
20.12.2022 784,775 2.14323
21.12.2022 0 0
22.12.2022 0 0
23.12.2022 0 0
In total 784,775 2.14320

 

The purchase of the Aroundtown SA shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

 

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

 

Berlin, 27 December 2022

 

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors
ISIN: LU1673108939, LU1673108939, XS2114459550, XS1508392625, XS1634523754, XS1752984440, XS2017788592, XS2027946610, XS2055106210, XS2287744721, XS1586386739, XS1639847760, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, AU3CB0252955, CA04269KAA12, XS1879567144, XS1877353786, XS1901137106, XS1905592546, CH0460054437, XS1961042915, XS1964701822, XS1966277748, XS1980255779, XS1999746370, XS2023872174, XS2023873149, XS2198981263, XS1843435501, XS2273810510, XS2421195848,
Category Code: POS
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 211477
EQS News ID: 1522185

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

